AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,330 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.