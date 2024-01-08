AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 620 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Assurant Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

