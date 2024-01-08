American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE AIG opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

