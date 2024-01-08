American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Express by 58.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $189.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

