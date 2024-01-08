American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of American Electric Power worth $49,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

