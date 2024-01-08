Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.48.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
