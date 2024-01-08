Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.48.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 97,625 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

