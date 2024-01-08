Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $489.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.76. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

