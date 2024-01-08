Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.46.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 14.2 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $489.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.76. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,790,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

