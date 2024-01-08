agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

agilon health Stock Down 28.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

