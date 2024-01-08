Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.16. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

