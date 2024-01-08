AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 570,497 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

