Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $171,615.69

Achain (ACT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $171,615.69 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001995 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001504 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

