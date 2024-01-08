AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.720-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 11.040-11.080 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.81.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

