AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.720-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 11.040-11.080 EPS.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.13.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.81.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
