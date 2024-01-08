AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.720-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 11.040-11.080 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.81.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

