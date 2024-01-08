9,300 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,017,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,482. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. HSBC began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

