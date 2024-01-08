810 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.45 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.92.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

