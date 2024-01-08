6,810 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. International Business Machines makes up about 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $159.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.56. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

