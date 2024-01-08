4,370 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

