373 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $111.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

