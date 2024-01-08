2,532 Shares in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

