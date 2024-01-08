10,900 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Smartsheet by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.28 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $40,333.70. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $40,333.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $26,170.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,477. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.