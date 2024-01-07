Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,245 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

