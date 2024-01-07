Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,819 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,819 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Up 2.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

