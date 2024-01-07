Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,212.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,202.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,030.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,365.12 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

