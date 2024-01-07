Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,928 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in MasTec by 6.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 64,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

