Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $28,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,293 shares of company stock worth $12,135,724 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE:EW opened at $72.85 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

