Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $38.03 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

