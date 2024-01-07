Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $34.23 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $474.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.