Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $30.41 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $30,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $978.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $964.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $638.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

