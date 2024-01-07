Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC opened at $68.04 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

