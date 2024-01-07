Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 770,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

