Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,597 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FISV opened at $132.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

