Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 31,434 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,434 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

