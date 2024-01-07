Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 293,245 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 889,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,245 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $30,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

SU stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

