Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,340 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

