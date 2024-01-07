Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 29,122 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

View Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.