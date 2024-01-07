Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $25.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $25.61. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $150.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $53.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $144.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,621.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,547.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

