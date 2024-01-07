Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Workday were worth $38,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $265.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.79. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.96 and a 1 year high of $279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,152 shares of company stock worth $31,838,238. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

