Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Windtree Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

