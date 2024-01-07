Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

