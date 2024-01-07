WealthShield Partners LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PTLC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.