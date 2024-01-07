WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

