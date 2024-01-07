WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.66.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

