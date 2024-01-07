WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 13,619 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

PTBD opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

