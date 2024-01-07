WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

