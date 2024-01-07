WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

