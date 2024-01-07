WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 9,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $230.08 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

