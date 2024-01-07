WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.8% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.79. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

