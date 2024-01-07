WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,863 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 336,786 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 334,508 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,357,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

