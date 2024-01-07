WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

